Country Stars Dish on Their Favorite Thanksgiving Foods

Country's biggest stars may ride on tour buses and take part in glitzy tours, but when Thanksgiving comes around, they're more than satisfied with home cooking. Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley and Hillary Scott of Lady A reveal their favorite foods to eat when sitting around the Turkey Day table.

Jackson has "precious memories" of one dish in particular: the dressing, otherwise known as stuffing.

"My favorite Thanksgiving dish would be the homemade, cornbread-based kind of dressing that we always have with turkey," he says, according to GAC. "That recipe is a combination of my mama, and Denise has taken it and perfected it over the years, so that me and my children really enjoy it."

For Bentley, now a dad of three, Thanksgiving just isn't the same without the turkey. And along with the turkey comes carving it — which is an honor in his family. “Thanksgiving is not possible without a turkey,” the "Burning Man" hitmaker admits. "My dad’s always been the one to cook and carve it, but in years here recently, I’ve been taking over those duties. Big responsibility."

Although he's adamant about having a turkey to slice into, Bentley is happy with the bird cooked any way you can: Deep fried, roasted ... he likes it all the same!

"You really can’t cook a turkey wrong. I'm gonna eat it any way, and I have over the years," the singer insists. "Trust me, I’ve played a lot of county and state fairs, where I’ve seen gigantic turkey legs. I’ve had the flat meat. I’ve done turkey every way you could do it. I’m pretty good any way you want to cook it up, but you’ve got to have a turkey for Thanksgiving."

Unlike Bentley, Lady A leading lady Hillary Scott isn't concerned about the meat; she's more into the homey, comforting casseroles — specifically her grandmother's signature dish. "My favorite Thanksgiving food would have to be my grandmother’s sweet potato casserole,” she reveals. “There’s just something she puts in it — probably all the love — that makes it better than anything I’ve ever tasted.”

Turkey, dressing and sweet potato pie: The makings of a great dinner, and maybe even a great breakfast the next day!

