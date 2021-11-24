NWS :Some Mountain Snow In SE Wyoming Today

While heavy accumulations aren't expected, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is likely through today in some higher elevations of southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Light to briefly moderate snow showers occurring near Douglas, WY this morning per WYDOT Webcams. These snow showers will be brief in nature through the day at any one location. Snow showers could linger a touch longer in the mountains above 8500ft.

Isolated light snow shower coverage likely today but overall coverage and intensity will generally be low. A quick dusting could occur across the High Plains and areas west of Laramie towards Rawlins in the Higher Terrain where snow showers occur. Most will not see snow or only a few flakes. The Snowys and north Laramie Mountains above 8500ft could pick up 1-2" at best. All snow will end this evening with a drier and warmer Thanksgiving Holiday tomorrow