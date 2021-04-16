Carrie Underwood crouches into an athletic stance to power through the most dynamic parts of "Tears of Gold," her duet performance with David Bisbal at the Latin American Music Awards.

The pair shared air in front of a small live audience at the LAMAs in Sunrise, Fla., on Thursday night (April 15). A string of gold lanterns framed and separated them at first, but slowly, the two vocal powerhouses walked toward the audience singing a song in half-Spanish, half-English. The country singer had no trouble with her pronunciation during the second verse. Even easier was embracing an almost competitive spirit with Bisbal, a Spanish pop superstar.

Indeed, Underwood at times spread her feet shoulder length apart and hunkered down like a linebacker would in anticipation of an NFL running back coming full speed at her. From the balls of her feet she delivered the song's most taxing notes, although at no point did she lose grace or beauty. Long, straightened hair extensions and a shimmering, metallic gold shoulder wrap brought balance to the stage.

Prior to the show the pair walked the Latin American Music Awards red carpet together, smiling as they locked arms for photos. Underwood wore a sheer crimson gown that went purple as it reached toward her high-heeled feet. Bisbal countered with a glittery navy suit and white shirt with no neck tie.

"Tears of Gold" is on his En Tus Planes album, from 2020. Next up, look for Underwood to sing with CeCe Winans at the 2021 ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday. They'll perform a medley of songs from her My Savior album. The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

