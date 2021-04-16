Hey, we have arrived, it's another weekend, not quite as warm as I'd like, personally, but, hey, we're well into our winter-spring time in April, so that means, there are plenty of things going on in town. We're getting close to the point where there is some big, fun event every single week until November, which, I'm here for it. Let's take a look at what's going on this weekend.

Cheyenne Little Theater Presents: The Brave Little Tailor

It's another great weekend to catch this play. Not only does The Cheyenne Little Theater work hard to entertain us, they have killed it in a limited seating experience for the past year. Let's keep supporting them. Dinner and a play sounds like an awesome time.

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra

If your refined tastes want more than a play and dinner this weekend, how about a play, dinner and some Beethoven? This will be the last show of the season for the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. We should all be looking forward to the next season. Maybe a rock opera?

Cheyenne Winter Farmer's Market

Another weekend of the Winter Farmer's Market will help you stock up on some local products. Check it out at the Depot from 9am-1pm tomorrow.

Boogie Machine At The Metropolitan Downtown

You can boogie your Friday Night away with The Met! Boogie Machine will boogie their way into Downtown Cheyenne for a show that should help you get your groove on.

Danielmark's Brewing Company 5 Year Anniversary Party

Beer, dancing and live music are a pretty good way to spend your weekend. Celebrate 5 years of Danielmark's Saturday from 2-10.

Cheyenne Cruise Night Returns

The first Cruise Night of the year. The roads will probably be cleared tomorrow night for a good time and for a good cause!

Tons of events going on this weekend if you venture out.