Another Cold Front Headed For SE Wyoming Monday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a cold day for southeast Wyoming today [April 16], followed by a warming trend and somewhat nicer weather this weekend.
But another cold front with the possibility of more snow is in the forecast for Monday. The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page this morning:
''This weekend into next week continues this pattern of unsettled weather with a hint of spring temperatures Sunday, only to have them drop again Monday with another cold front. More details to come on the Monday snow chances! For the latest forecast, go to weather.gov/cys''
