Carrie Underwood closed out the first of two nights of the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam with a high-energy set and a surprise special guest. Dwight Yoakam joined the superstar onstage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday night (July 27).

Video from the show shows Underwood and Yoakam performing his 1983 hit "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere." It's the second single from his fifth studio album, This Time, and peaked at No. 2 on the country charts.

Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Underwood and Yoakam also performed his song "Guitars, Cadillacs," a Top 5 single from 1986.

Underwood's set, per the Tennessean, also featured her hits "Blown Away," "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats," among other songs. In addition to Yoakam, Underwood's set included an appearance from Mickey Guyton, who performed a solo version of her unreleased new song "All American."

In addition to Underwood, Guyton and Yoakam, the first night of CMA Summer Jam also featured Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan. The Tennessean shares that Underwood acknowledged, in particular, Bryan and Shelton's sets before hers, then added, "But I think everybody knew that closing this thing down was a woman’s work."

A second night of CMA Summer Jam — featuring Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett — is set for Wednesday night (July 28), also at Ascend Amphitheater. ABC will condense the two nights of entertainment into a three-hour broadcast version of CMA Summer Jam, scheduled for a date to be announced, as the network has done with their annual CMA Fest broadcast in years past.