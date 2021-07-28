Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Draws Thousands

Doug Randall, Townsquare Media

The second of three Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts on Wednesday drew long lines of hungry flapjack fans to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

A total of 7,088 breakfasts were served, according to a spokesman for the event.

Among those making pancakes on Wednesday was Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon (above photo).

The breakfasts have been a CFD tradition since the early 1950s. Besides offering a free meal to Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors and Cheyenne residents, the breakfasts serve as a Kiwanis Club drill in feeding large numbers of people in case of a natural disaster or other large-scale emergency situation.

The last CFD Pancake Breakfast for 2021 is scheduled for Friday morning at 7 a.m.

