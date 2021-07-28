Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Draws Thousands

The second of three Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts on Wednesday drew long lines of hungry flapjack fans to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

A total of 7,088 breakfasts were served, according to a spokesman for the event.

Among those making pancakes on Wednesday was Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon (above photo).

The breakfasts have been a CFD tradition since the early 1950s. Besides offering a free meal to Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors and Cheyenne residents, the breakfasts serve as a Kiwanis Club drill in feeding large numbers of people in case of a natural disaster or other large-scale emergency situation.

The last CFD Pancake Breakfast for 2021 is scheduled for Friday morning at 7 a.m.