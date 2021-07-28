Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Draws Thousands
The second of three Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts on Wednesday drew long lines of hungry flapjack fans to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
A total of 7,088 breakfasts were served, according to a spokesman for the event.
Among those making pancakes on Wednesday was Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon (above photo).
The last CFD Pancake Breakfast for 2021 is scheduled for Friday morning at 7 a.m.
Scenes From the Cheyenne Kiwanis' CFD Pancake Breakfasts 2021
See the scene at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza at the first Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast of 2021. The Kiwanis have been presenting the CFD breakfasts since 1952.
MORE