Carrie Underwood After Her Las Vegas Residency Debut: ‘I Feel Like I Blacked Out’

Carrie Underwood doesn't reveal all of the secrets of her new Las Vegas show, but a behind-the-scenes video of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency previews many of the show's highlights.

In the video below, Underwood appears in plain clothes backstage and on the set of her show at the Resorts World Theatre, part of Resorts World Las Vegas. You'll find her admiring the proximity of the stage to each of the approximately 5,000 seats, as well as sitting in her own throne, later used to introduce her and the song "Two Black Cadillacs."

Interview footage finds her explaining how the residency's name is literal — there are many reflective surfaces above and around her — and figurative (it's also a look back at her career so far).

"There's something glitzy and glamour-y about women in country music," Underwood shares. "We love our rhinestones. We love our wardrobe changes. We've been doing our own version of Vegas in Nashville for generations."

Other moments previewed in this BTS clip include her guitar work during "Church Bells," the Jeep used and abused in "Before He Cheats," outfit changes that lead into songs like "Jesus Take the Wheel," and the aerialists who appear throughout the show.

Not seen is the water wall that helps close the show, though it was shared on the star's Instagram page. Taste of Country was on hand for the premiere of the residency on Wednesday night (Dec. 1).

In a separate video package shared via social media on Thursday night (Dec. 2), Underwood gives a candid reaction to her first show on this newly-built stage. After the crew assists her off the stage, she's seen wrapped in a fuchsia robe, looking bewildered.

"It was great," she says, smiling with laughter. "I feel like I blacked out for 90 minutes. What happened?"

Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency has dates scheduled through December, with additional shows in March, April and now May 2022.