Look! Cheyenne Sam’s Club New Bakery And Produce Section

We've been waiting for this since the Summer, and it looks like the Dell Range Sam's Club in Cheyenne is(almost) ready to go! If you haven't been to Sam's Club during their remodel, the store itself looks nothing like it did 4 or 5 months ago. They've added a new bakery and walk-in cooler for produce and some of their dairy products.

When they first started remodeling, I was pretty excited about the new bakery department in the store, because, I mean, who doesn't need more pastries in their lives? I hear you can also buy a birthday cake and it not even be your birthday! Can you believe that? It's not a rule. Keep that in your pocket.

The walk-in cooler looks great so far, it's much easier to go in and get what you need. There's plenty of space in there for them to add more. Right now, they've added some fresh Christmas wreaths. But, just know, it's chilly in there, shocking, right? A cooler being chilly? Just remember to grab your jacket when you head out the door, I know it's been total Spring weather recently.

Get our free mobile app

I will say, the bakery looks to be about set up, but they still don't quite have it up and running. It's set right next to the meat department and the new walk-in cooler. So, they're not hard at work pumping out all the baked goods you'd want, BUT, they look close. They have a table set out that's empty and waiting, they have sheet cakes and cupcakes, ready to roll. So, it's only a matter of time. Maybe we'll get some pies just in time for the holidays.

Take a look at a short walk-through of the expansions.

Sam's Club Remodel Looks Great!

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.