There's all sorts of enjoyable Christmas movies to enjoy over the holidays, whether they're old or new. Not only that, but there are some that aren't even considered Christmas movies even though they definitely should be, *cough* 'Die Hard'. But now we know the most favorite Christmas movie in each state. So what is it in Wyoming?

There is the usual suspects (not the movie) and those would be 'It's A Wonderful Life', 'Miracle on 34th Street', 'Home Alone', 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation', and so many more to name. But none of these turned out as Wyoming's favorite Christmas movie. Not even close.

But before we tell you that, let's look at this list for a second, provided by Uproxx. One movie in particular stood out to me and that is 'Trading Places'. I'm not exactly arguing that it shouldn't be labeled as a Christmas movie. It takes place at that time and beyond that, it's an incredibly hilarious classic of a film overall starring Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy. Just the mention of it makes me want to watch it. It's amazing! Montana picked it as its favorite Christmas movie.

Now that that's been said, where is 'Die Hard' on this list? How is it not considered a Christmas movie? Sure there's action...maybe a little violence, but the story itself revolves around a man, John McClane, that does everything he can to save Christmas from the evil Grinch, Hans Gruber (one of the greatest villains of all-time by the way). At one point, McClane even leaves Gruber a note that ends with 'Ho-Ho-Ho'. It's so festive! There's plenty of symbolism there. Even director John McTiernan confirmed that it needs to be considered a Christmas movie. However, it did not make this list of movies and that in itself is a travesty.

It turns out that in Wyoming, the most popular Christmas movie(s) here are a tie between 'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Edward Scissorhands'. Oklahoma was the only other state that picked 'Edward Scissorhands' as a favorite. Personally, I don't see how he goes about living a normal life with those things as hands. The logic is flawed.

The most popular movies throughout other states included 'Elf', 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 'The Polar Express', and 'Home Alone'.

In any event, enjoy your Christmas movies this holiday season! And that also includes 'Die Hard'.

The Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Wyoming

See What Christmas Looked Like in 1970s Downtown Cheyenne