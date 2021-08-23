Carrie Underwood didn't let a little rain slow her roll. She didn't let a whole lot of rain stop her show in New Jersey, either.

The singer doesn't have many shows scheduled for 2021 (just three more before her Las Vegas residency begins in December), and she didn't seem willing to let a downpour force an early night at the Barefoot Country Music Fest on Saturday (Aug. 21).

Video on the superstar's Instagram page finds her working the catwalk as heavy rain drenches her and her packed audience. Together, they sing "Before He Cheats."

Rain from Tropical Storm Henri threatened the festival, but didn't conquer. Outlets like the Press of Atlantic City report a successful fest, with more than 10,000 fans each day to see Lee Brice, Dan + Shay, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Underwood shared several photos from her performance, including a few from before she decided to soak up her surroundings. "Before He Cheats" has closed two previous Underwood concerts this year (per SetList.fm), so it's likely she walked off the stage after this song.

Underwood's residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas begins on Dec. 1 and includes shows in December, March and April. In 2021, she's also released a gospel album and announced plans for a slightly expanded version of her holiday album, due out in the fall. Her last studio album of country songs was Cry Pretty, released in 2018. Her last full tour came in support of that album.