Cheyenne Dad Makes His Own Back To School Picture

As Laramie County School District #1 heads back to school today for the first day of Fall Semester, it's a clear warning for social media. No, there's nothing malicious happening with anyone's social media accounts, the back to school pictures are coming!

You know what that means, every parent on your friends list is going to have a photo shoot with their kids as they're about to head out the door for another year of school. I'm sure the kids hate it. I know I would have. "Here, we have to show off your new school clothes, hold this sign, too, so everyone knows how old you are, what year of school this is, your astrological sign, which vegetable you most closely relate to and if you think Labron James is the GOAT(He's not, Michael Jordan for life). I also understand the sentimental value of the picture, so I'm not lost on the purpose, but, come on, it's for the likes.

With everyone knowing that these pictures are coming, a local Cheyenne Dad decided that he would create his own back to school photo in honor of going back to school himself. I know what you're thinking, it's not a Billy Madison situation. He's going to school for Diesel Mechanics, not retaking all his adolescent grades to impress his Dad so he can take over his company.

I mean, I don't think that's necessarily an occupation to strive for, but you do you, boo. This is a nice refresher from all the back to school photos you'll see all day. Good luck at school!

Also, if you're completely miffed by the Billy Madison reference, I got you. It's at the 25 second mark.