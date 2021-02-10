Carrie Underwood's oldest son, Isaiah, is taking horseback riding lessons. His father, Mike Fisher, shared an adorable picture of his son on horseback on Wednesday (Feb. 10), boasting that it won't be long before his boy is a full-fledged cowboy.

The country superstar and her husband — a former NHL player who headed up the Nashville Predators before he retired in 2018 — married in July of 2010 and welcomed their first son in February of 2015. Now nearly 6 years old, Isaiah looks small, but comfortable as he sits on the back of a full-sized horse in a riding arena surrounded by woods.

"Izzy getting some lessons!" Fisher writes, proudly adding the hashtag #soontobecowboy.

It's just the latest in a series of personal glimpses Underwood and her family have shared into their lives as they spend time in quarantine at their Tennessee home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have posted other photos and videos of them baking together, the couple's two boys roughhousing with their dad, her workouts and more.

Underwood has not been idle on the professional front during her time off the road and out of the spotlight. She released her first-ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift, in September of 2020, and she's set to follow it up with her first full gospel album, My Savior, on March 26.

Isaiah joined his famous mother for a sweet rendition of "Little Drummer Boy" on her Christmas album.