When life gives you pandemic lemons, make lemonade. That's exactly what Cheyenne Frontier Days did last year after COVID-19 forced the historic cancellation of the iconic event.

CFD released its 2020 Report to Our Community today, which looks back at how the organization shifted gears to help fulfill its mission when the show, which had taken place for 123 years without missing a year, couldn't go on.

"We were all pretty deflated after the cancellation, but we decided to look at it as an opportunity to use the downtime to do what we could to help our community," said CFD CEO Tom Hirsig.

Hirsig says CFD was able to donate its facilities and volunteer manpower to help a variety of community organizations in Wyoming.

"We are grateful for the chance to give something back to the community," he said. "It was important for our staff, volunteers, and sponsors that we made good use of our time and facilities during the summer instead of letting them sit idle."

Those wanting to hear more about the report can tune into "Weekend in Wyoming with Doug Randall" on KGAB AM 650 this Saturday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m., as Hirsig will be on the show discussing it.

Highlights from the report:

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2020 Report to the Community

