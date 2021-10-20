Casper Man Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Child Porn Charge

A Casper man charged with possession of child pornography has pleaded not guilty, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday.

Jeremiah Lincoln Current, 39, entered his plea Friday, Oct. 15, in U.S. District Court in Casper.

The indictment alleges Current possessed two 200GB hard drives containing digital images depicting prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl remanded Current to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and scheduled his trial for Dec. 20.

If convicted, Current faces up to 20 years in prison and five years to a lifetime of supervised release.