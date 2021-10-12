Wyoming Man Changes Plea, Admits to Shooting Man Over Song Choice

A 25-year-old Arapahoe man accused of shooting a man in the stomach after an argument over song choice has changed his plea.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Tuesday that Ronald Blaise Jenkins pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to court documents, Jenkins and the victim were parked in a vehicle pullout on the Wind River Indian Reservation on Jan. 5 when they began fighting over a song on the radio which escalated to Jenkins shooting the victim.

Get our free mobile app

The victim was reportedly dropped off at the emergency room at SageWest Health Care in Riverton and then taken to a hospital in Billings to receive advanced care for his injuries.

Jenkins' sentencing has been set for Dec. 20.

RELATED:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)