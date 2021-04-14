A 32-year-old Cheyenne man charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 38-year-old Cheyenne woman has bonded out of jail.

Kyle Ziemer pleaded not guilty Monday in Laramie County District Court to charges of aggravated homicide by vehicle: DUI and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

Police say Ziemer was driving under the influence of alcohol on March 24 when he swerved into the median near the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue and hit Andrea Martinez, who was walking on the pavement part of the median.

Ziemer failed to stop, but witnesses followed him to his home in the 4000 block of E. Ninth Street and he was subsequently arrested.

Martinez was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Ziemer's bond was initially set at $20,000 cash, but Judge Steven Sharpe modified it to cash or surety and a bondsman posted Ziemer's bail yesterday, April 13.

As part of his bond conditions, Ziemer has to wear a SCRAM monitor. He's also prohibited from driving a motor vehicle.

Ziemer is currently scheduled for trial on Aug. 3. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

