Casper Police Investigating Found Body As Homicide

The Casper Police Department along with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in Natrona County as a homicide.

According to a Thursday news release, the body of Ryan Schroeder was found after he'd been missing for two months.

Schroeder, 36, had been missing since June 26.

He was reported missing on July 6.

According to Thursday's news release, as soon as Schroder was reported missing, detectives began interviewing multiple people known to Schroeder including those who'd been with him in the days leading up to his disappearance.

Police learned that Schroeder was planning to leave Casper for Denver around June 24.

Schroeder's body was discovered in rural Natrona County on Wednesday.

Detectives don't believe Schroeder's death is a "random act" and say there is no threat to the public.

Schroeder's manner of death is unclear.

Anyone with information regarding Schroeder's homicide is urged to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 or Wyoming Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477.