PHOTOS: Funeral Procession for Lieutenant Danny Dundas Honors A Fallen Hero

It was a quiet, serene Monday afternoon in Casper. People lined the streets of Downtown Casper to pay their respects to Lieutenant Danny Dundas.

Men, women, and children stood by as an incredibly deep line of police cars drove through 1st and 2nd street. The procession line seemed to go on forever, which just speaks to the impact that Lt. Dundas on not only the community as a whole but, more specifically, his brothers and sisters in blue.

Dozens of cars from all areas of service, from the Casper Police Department, to the Mills and Evansville Police Departments, and more accompanied Lt. Dundas to the Ford Wyoming Center, where his memorial service will take place.

