Casper Police: 1 Dead From Drowning In North Platte River
The Casper Police Department on Saturday evening announced that one person has died from drowning in the North Platte River.
According to a prepared statement on social media, first responders were called to the 400 block of Westshore Drive at roughly 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning.
Police and firefighters, along with the help of Good Samaritans, entered the water to rescue the unidentified person.
However, despite life-saving efforts, the person was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation and no further information has been released.