Eliminated American Idol Season 19 contestant Cecil Ray Baker was arrested on Saturday (April 17) after allegedly forcing his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend and hitting her. Police charged the aspiring country singer with burglary following the incident.

Milam County, Texas, Sheriff's Office records show that Baker, 20 years old and now living in Rockdale, Texas, was arrested by the Rockdale Police Department and charged with burglary of habitation before being released on a $15,000 bond on Saturday. TMZ reports that the arrest and burglary charge came after police were called to the home of Mariah Lopez, Baker's ex-girlfriend, a few days earlier, after Baker allegedly entered her home and assaulted her.

In an affidavit, TMZ reports, Lopez says she would not let Baker into her home, so he broke in via a locked back door. Once inside, Lopez says, Baker pushed her down to the floor and "struck her in the face with a palm heel." (A woman who identifies herself as Lopez on TikTok has recently shared two videos allegedly showing proof of Baker's abusive behavior toward her, though it is unclear if they are related to this incident or a different one.)

Baker's sister was a witness to the event. She says her brother went to Lopez's home to see his daughter, whom Baker often mentioned during his time on American Idol.

Burglary of habitation is a second-degree felony in Texas, TMZ reports.

A Cameron, Texas, native, Baker made it to the Top 24 of American Idol Season 19, before being eliminated after both a solo performance and a duet with Jimmie Allen. During Baker's audition, judge Luke Bryan called him "absolute perfection," and judge Katy Perry dubbed him the "country Justin Bieber."

