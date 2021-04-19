Cheyenne Police Taking Applicants for Citizens Police Academy

Registration is now open for the Cheyenne Police Department’s spring 2021 Citizens Police Academy.

The academy, which is free and open to the public, begins May 3 and runs through June 2.

"The academy is a special community education and involvement program developed to increase citizen awareness and understanding of the role of law enforcement," Public Information Officer Alex Farkas said in a news release.

The academy will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. There will also be two Saturday field classes conducted for firearms and crime scene investigation training.

"The curriculum will include training and applications of constitutional law, criminal investigations, human trafficking, as well as crime scene processing," said Farkas.

"Additionally, students will actively learn about defensive tactics, traffic enforcement, pursuits and firearms familiarization," she added. "Several practical exercises will be conducted so students can perform many elements of everyday law enforcement."

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, agree to a background check, have a valid driver's license and sign a liability waiver.

Citizens can apply online at http://www.cheyennepd.org/CPA. Registration will be open until April 28 or whenever the first 30 valid applicants sign up.