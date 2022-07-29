CFD Weekend Part 2! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne.

Coming in hot with weekend number deux for Cheyenne Frontier Days, the city of Cheyenne is going to be running hot! We have concerts, shows and more all weekend. There's no telling what you'll run into this weekend, so let's give it a go!

Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents The 66th Old Fashioned Melodrama

Something dastardly and potentially villainous is happening at The Atlas Theatre, it's the annual Old Fashioned Melodrama. This show is a lot of fun and awesome to look forward to every year.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Saturday And Sunday Lineups

Sam Hunt & Russell Dickerson will be performing tonight at CFD, while country legends Brooks & Dunn will hit the stage tomorrow night to finish up the night shows for 2022.

Fridays On The Plaza Presents Nappy Roots

Holy cow, we have Nappy Roots playing in Cheyenne for FREE?! Let's Go! This should be an awesome show from a pretty big group. It's gonna be a good day!

Live Music At The Outlaw Saloon

The CFD afterparty is still going on this weekend, Corb Lund will headline tonight and Nu Breed tomorrow.

Live Music At Alf's Pub

Erica Sunshine Lee will be on the patio today and tomorrow from 6 PM to 9 PM and Up A Creek Without A Paddle will perform both today and tomorrow from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Let's go ahead and gather ourselves after a full week of frontier-ing and let's finish out the weekend strong with some more fun events. So much frontier-ing so little time.

