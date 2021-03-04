Check Out a Dozen Pics of a Wyoming Log Cabin Near Buffalo

I've seen a lot of Wyoming log cabins, but I haven't seen many available near Buffalo. I can now put a check in that box as I've found a dozen pics of a beautiful property near there with mountain views.

The physical address of this on Realtor is 29 Deer Haven Drive, Buffalo, Wyoming. It's a 4-bed, 3 1/2 bath log cabin. Let's take a look at it.

Buffalo Log Cabin with Mountain Views

The stats on this place are impressive. The listing says it has 4 bedrooms and nearly as many bathrooms. Plus, you have the high vaulted ceilings with hand-hewn logs everywhere.

The location is tucked away near Buffalo, but also secluded with state land bordering it. This would seem to me to be a real on-the-grid, but feels like it's off-the-grid place. Perfect combination.

It's not shocking that a place like this isn't free. Current asking price as of this writing on Realtor is $1,295,000. That's a lot of zeroes and crooked numbers, but this is also a lot of log home.

