10 Pics of a Log Cabin Inside of Grand Teton National Park

Over the years, I've shared a lot of Wyoming log cabins that have a view of the Tetons. This property is actually located inside of the park and I've included 10 pics that you can check out to see what that would be like.

This is a relatively new share on Realtor.com. The physical address is 14505 Mtn Blue Bird Ln in Moran, Wyoming. It quite literally has the Grand Teton viewable in the backyard.

Log Cabin Inside of Grand Teton National Park

The Realtor.com description tells part of the story of this Wyoming cabin:

Located inside the gates of Grand Teton National Park, this serene property is the quintessential cozy cabin in the woods you've been dreaming of. This 1 acre property is located within the Pacific Creek neighborhood, a sought-after wilderness location, unique in its access to both the National Park and National Forest.

It also mentions that it covers a space of 1, 644 square feet and includes a guest home. Also a part of this property are a 2-car detached garage with additional covered parking and a heated workshop.

The pics on the realtor website also show that bears, elk and foxes make regular appearances which isn't surprising considering the location.

The asking price as of this writing is $1,750,000 and I have no doubt it's worth every penny if you can afford a property like this.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MUST SEE: John Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics