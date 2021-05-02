10 Pics of a Log Cabin in the Shadow of Wyoming’s Pass Peak

If you love Wyoming log cabins and mountains, I have the place for you. It's a newly-available log cabin that is located in the shadow of Wyoming's Pass Peak and I have the pictures to prove it.

I found this pretty place as it was just listed on Realtor.com. It's 161 Chippewaugh Lane near Bondurant. It's a 2-bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom property. Here's where the log cabin is located on a map. Notice the mountains on both sides of it.

Google Maps Satellite View

If pictures are worth a thousand words, here are 10,000 words.

Wyoming Log Cabin in the Shadow of Pass Peak

I probably won't be surprising you when I mention that this place isn't free. The fact that it's in the same part of the state as Jackson also gives you an idea of the price tag you're looking at if you envision yourself in this place. The current asking price as of this writing is $860,000. If you have the coin and love the idea of being near Hoback Mountain and Pass Peak, you could do a lot worse than this awesome place.

