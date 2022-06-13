It was another great weekend of fun in Cheyenne with the Cheyenne Celtic Festival in town. The weekend was kicked off at the Downtown Depot Plaza with the Strongman Competition. This was a really fun event and there was a huge turnout to see the Celtic Strongmen do what they do best.

It was a lot of fun to see people surrounding the taped-off section next to Accomplice Beer Company, the strongmen and women lifted and carried various things to show feats of strength, my favorite would probably be the keg-carrying competition. Just seeing them carry and put the keg over a marker was incredible.

It really did feel like the World's Strongest Man competition that would come on ESPN and ESPN class back in the 90s and early 00s. I was just waiting for the Lou Ferrigno to show up or maybe Bill Kazmaier. Do you remember the event where they just bent a metal bar over their heads with a towel to protect their skulls? Yeah, they didn't do that in Cheyenne, but the events were impressive, never the less.

If you missed out on the opportunity to check out the Celtic Strongmen and women Friday morning and afternoon, I've got some great action shots below so you can see these awesome athletes in action.

This may be my new favorite event in Cheyenne. It was very well organized and a lot of fun. Kudos to the Cheyenne Celtic Festival for putting on a great event that was incredibly entertaining.

Check Out The Action From Cheyenne Celtic Festival's Strongmen