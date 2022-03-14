Cheyenne Celtic Festival 2022 Is Starting To Come Together

We're officially in Mid-March, with visions of the Pokes dancing in the NCAA Tournament floating in our heads, thinking about which shows we plan on seeing at Cheyenne Frontier Days, awaiting the Friday's On The Plaza lineup, and more.

You can go ahead and add the Cheyenne Celtic Festival to that list, as we know a little bit more about the upcoming festival for 2022.

When is the Cheyenne Celtic Festival?

The festival is locked and loaded for June 11th and 12th at Lion's Park Softball Fields. The Highlander Games portion of the event is traditionally held out on the Downtown Depot Plaza.

Will There Be Traditional Celtic Food At The Cheyenne Celtic Festival?

YES! This is pretty exciting and totally worth going to the festival. In a Facebook post yesterday, the Cheyenne Celtic Festival did announce some of the food options they'll have at the Celtic Festival this year, and you won't be disappointed.

Scotch Eggs, Bangers and Mash, Burgers, meat pies and more... in addition to Cotton Candy, kettle Corn

If you've never attended the Cheyenne Celtic Festival, it's pretty fun. They usually have a beer garden around the softball fields at Lions Park if you're looking to wash down a turkey leg with a nice beverage. The Highlander games are incredible to watch. They include all kinds of events of strength, and honestly, it's a lot of fun to watch.

If you're looking to participate in this year's Cheyenne Celtic Festival, you can register here

The 2022 version of the Cheyenne Celtic Festival is really starting to shape up.