Cheyenne Celtic Festival Includes Saturday Pub Crawl

Now, this weekend is going to be packed with all kinds of fun activities with the Cheyenne Celtic Festival. Friday, we'll get to see the strongmen in action at the Downtown Depot, while even having some Celtic flavor with the musical lineup for Fridays On The Plaza.

But, Saturday evening, get your Celtic Pride, bust out your best Celtic gear(kilts not Larry Bird Jersey) and get ready for a very festive pub crawl. The Cheyenne Celtic Festival Pub Crawl will kick off Saturday evening at 5:30 PM. You'll meet at the Lion's Park parking lot of the softball fields. With just a 20-dollar fee, you'll get a ride to each location and specials all night long.

The stops will take you all over Cheyenne, I'm pretty impressed by the participating pubs and how spread out this crawl is going to be. Good thing a ride is included. The Office is close to Lion's Park, so that's a perfect starting point, and taking it all the way to Ike's Bar & Grill is a nice journey, with 4 pubs to crawl to in the middle.

Get our free mobile app

I also love in the ad that the pub crawl goes on until you're Scottish. Obviously, it won't go past 2 AM, but still. I appreciate the sentiment. It's probably fair advice to say pace yourself. You don't want to start off at The Office and get stuck halfway through.

I can't wait to see the city grow a little more Celtic and have a little more fun this weekend.

Look! You Can Stay In This Affordable Wyoming Grain Bin