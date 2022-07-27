Check Out The “Chill Rail” At Cheyenne’s Newest Pizza Pub

So, I didn't realize that here in Cheyenne, we're at the forefront of wild technological advancements. I mean, I feel like we could come up with things that cure diseases if we're able to come up with life-altering technology like this.

What the heck am I talking about?

Cheyenne's newest pizza pub, Billy Jack's, has introduced a bar accessory, so good, that I think every bar should have this. They call it a chill rail. I've heard some that are less in on the know call it a snow bar, but the correct term is chill rail. And what this chill rail does is, it keeps your beer cold while you're scarfing down pizza.

I was introduced to this scientific breakthrough yesterday when I visited Billy Jack's at the Cheyenne Regional Airport yesterday afternoon. While I was there mainly to check out their pizza and other foods, when I ordered a beer at the bar, this magical, frosty apparatus was in front of me. The gentleman that gave me a beer put it right in that snowy ice cap.

Now, I know you're sitting there, saying to yourself, that's not THAT big of a deal? You would be wrong. It's a huge deal. Just check it out for yourself.

Mat Murdock TSM Mat Murdock TSM loading...

See, that's a game changer. No longer will you have to worry about chewing and talking too much to let your beer get warm. It helps keep it cold while you're doing other things at the bar.

If you haven't checked out Billy Jack's yet, their pizza is good, they have a nice menu and beer selection when you want to head to the airport and watch planes fly in and out.

Best Pizza in Wyoming