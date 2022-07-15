Check Out What’s Happening This Weekend In Cheyenne

This weekend is going to be big. I know we all have Cheyenne Frontier Days on the brain, BUT, CultureX is THIS weekend. There's going to be so much fun going on in town with this and, honestly, this is going to be the beginning of a stretch of constant things to do in Cheyenne. So, strap on your big boy(or girl) pants and get ready for a big weekend!

Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama

The Atlas Theater is going to be rolling with The Old Fashioned Melodrama kicking off this weekend. Opening night was last night, and this is going to be a lot of fun to check out and get into our western roots.

Fridays On The Plaza

Mystery Skulls with Sensei will be hitting the stage at the Downtown Depot Plaza this evening, kicking off at 5:30. This should be a great show with a huge crowd in tow with CultureX also happening on the plaza.

CultureX

This weekend, we celebrate Urban Arts, with the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival, Paint Slingers, and more in town. Look for some awesome murals, take part in some fun events and check out the live music.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing

Aubrey Dale is set to hit the stage at Black Tooth from 6 PM to 9 PM. Enjoy some free live music and a nice locally brewed beer at the same time.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

Jkhalvorson will be performing live on the patio at The Office Bar and Grill from 7 PM to 9 PM. Enjoy some great drinks and food while you listen to some great live music.

Twista And Petey Pablo At CultureX

Two hip hop artists with several hits will take the stage for an extra Fridays On The Plaza presentation during CultureX. The show will kick off Saturday at 6 PM.

