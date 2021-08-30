Being born and raised in Colorado for 35 years, I've heard about NORAD and Cheyenne Mountain all throughout my life. However, I've never been there for, well, I would say obvious reasons, but I've always been intrigued by the fact that a government facility is literally inside of a mountain in our state.

Apparently, NORAD has moved locations, but Colorado Springs' Cheyenne Mountain is still occupied by a government facility that employs a sizeable staff roughly 2000 feet underground.

The facility is equipped to withstand serious foreign attacks if need be, as well as natural disasters such as earthquakes.

Southern Colorado residents likely drive past Cheyenne Mountain frequently, as I did when I lived there, but few know what it looks like or what exactly goes on down there.

Take a virtual tour of what has been called by many as "America's Fortress."

Check Out What's Under Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs has been called a 'fortress.' Take a glimpse into what really goes on down there.

