A Tour of the Middle of Nowhere: Welcome to Last Chance, Colorado

If you have ever been in the "middle of nowhere" it's quite possible you were passing through the tiny town of Last Chance, Colorado.

No Bars, Gas, or Stores

Last Chance is an unincorporated town in northeastern Colorado and it literally feels like the middle of nowhere, because you are so far from anything. You won't find a store, bar, gas station, or stoplight - although there is a flashing red light on the four-way stop signs at the one intersection in town.

The nearest towns are Brush 38 miles away, Byers 35 miles, Limon 35 miles, and Cope 41 miles - and there's not much in between.

Officially, the population of Last Chance is 23, not counting dogs, cats, chickens, or horses. Nearly as I can tell, there are only two houses within the city limits, which means there are several people with a Last Chance address but don't live in the town.

What Will You Find In Last Chance?

In Last Chance, you will find a small park, a fire station, a church, two houses, and some vacant buildings. You can't get gas, but if you need to stop for a rest or a restroom break, or have a picnic lunch you can do that. If you have ever wondered what the middle of nowhere looks like, this is it

