The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado is famous for numerous reasons. It has been featured in numerous films including the Jim Carrey film "Dumb and Dumber" as well as Stephen King's two "Shining" films. In fact, a trip to the Stanley Hotel inspired Stephen King to write his famed novel that was eventually turned into the famed Stanley Kubrick and Jack Nicholson film as well as the 1997 made-for-TV miniseries.

Stephen King Stayed in The Stanley

Stephen King stayed in the notorious room 217 in 1974 with his wife and had a horrifying dream about his son which inspired him to write his famous novel "The Shining."

Get our free mobile app

King Was Almost Alone in the Hotel

When this happened, King and his wife were the only guests in the hotel, much like Jack Torrance and his family in the novel and films.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Stanley Hotel

Take a Virtual Tour of Colorado's Haunted Stanley Hotel The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park is widely known to be haunted.

12 of the Most Haunted Places in Colorado

You Can Live in the Historic Hotel St. Regis in Downtown GJ

Explore the Ghost Town of Alta, Colorado

Take a Tour of Colorado's Ghost Towns, Alphabetically There are over 300 ghost towns peppered throughout the state of Colorado. Some of these towns are very well preserved with a few residents. Others are completely abandoned with very little left to explore. Regardless, venturing through one of these towns will give you a look into Colorado's rich mining history.

<