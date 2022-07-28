I know we're all in CFD mode with it being that time of the year, BUT, Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest made a splash this week with some new additions to the popular beer festival in Downtown Cheyenne.

When is the Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest?

The Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest is locked in for September 24th. That's less than two months away! Plenty of time to start working on your stein hoisting to get your muscles built up. I still want to try that sometime. It looks rough, even for the yoked-out dudes holding the glasses.

What is the surprise for Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest?

Typically, Sierra Nevada was the only brewery that was involved with the Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest, but yesterday, they announced that Prost Brewing Co. would also be slinging beers in the yearly event. Which, I am very ok with. I love Prost's German offerings and their Marzen(Oktoberfest) is fantastic.

They also decided to be a little cheeky and put the word HOP over the OKT in Oktoberfest to make it "Hoptoberfest". Fun.

The post does tease keeping an eye on their social media pages with announcements coming soon for band announcements, food vendors, and so forth. Last year, they had the Pearl Jam tribute band in tow and that was awesome.

The event itself is a fundraiser for the Depot, so it's nice to have a fun event for a great cause. The only suggestion that I would ever have for this event would be to invite the Cheyenne breweries to take part in the event. All of the local breweries have great Oktoberfest-style brews that could be added, rather than just having non-local stuff(though Prost is out of Fort Collins). That's just a thought, but, either way, I'm excited for September.

Wyoming Breweries Fall Beers