Cheers! Tales & Ales Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

Do you like to mix historical facts and libations together? Then I've got a deal for you! Tales & Ales is coming to Downtown Cheyenne. You may be asking yourself, what is Tales & Ales? Well, it's a way to hit up several Downtown Cheyenne Breweries and Bars while also getting a trolley tour in. If you've never had the pleasure of doing a trolley tour, then you're totally missing out on learning some awesome things about Cheyenne. Especially if you're into history, this is a lot of fun.

The idea is, you'll jump on the trolley and they'll give you the history of Cheyenne, as they do on the regular tours and they'll drop you off at different watering holes across town, and they'll have some specials ready for your arrival.

Tickets for Tales & Ales are $35 in advance and $40 day of. And what day is that? Go ahead and circle Saturday, April 2nd on your calendar. The event will go on from 3pm to 10pm and should be an absolute blast!

The DDA will be hosting this event and teaming up with many of your favorite places in Downtown Cheyenne, it's also kind of the kick-off to 2022 events if you think about it. The first weekend in April as we're pulling ourselves out of Winter. Even if it is chilly that day, you'll have a trolley to take you from place to place, so really, it's a win-win any way you look at it.

So, get your wristband, find your party pants and get ready for Tales & Ales.

