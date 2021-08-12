The Downtown District Authority is back at it this year with the 2nd Annual Divots And Drivers. After being able to hold the inaugural event last year to great success, it's looking like the DDA is moving full steam ahead with the sequel. The event is coming up on September 11th. Last year's event was a benefit to purchase new planters in Downtown off Lincolnway. This year's event will benefit a rehab project for an area Downtown known as "The Hole".

The event will take place at the Cheyenne Country Club. The price per golfer this year is $125 or $500 for a team of 4. Space is limited to 100 golfers this year and golf carts will be offered to at least two golfers per cart.

Hole prizes will be awarded and golf carts will be provided, however, there must be two players per cart (no individual carts are available). Be sure to snag your spot as soon as possible, as space is limited to 100 players! Registration begins at 9am and shot-gun start time at 10am!

This looks to be a great opportunity to get out and about while we still have nice weather in the Cowboy State. The DDA is also doing a great job at finding fun ways to further progress our Downtown area. So, kudos to the teams at Downtown Cheyenne and Visit Cheyenne for helping make Cheyenne awesome. If you're ready to get your team signed up, you can register here. Get to swinging, it's for a great cause!

