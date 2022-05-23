Cheers! This Is Wyoming’s Favorite Wedding Movie

Honestly, I was really hoping we'd all love the 00's wedding classic that won 5 Oscars(in my mind, they did). It had everything, two great leads, a lot of great comedy, I can still watch it to this day. It's timeless. Of course, I'm talking about Wedding Crashers with Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. Unfortunately, I think someone forgot to add it to the list.

Shane Company released some data that featured some interesting information on what each state's favorite wedding movie is. Now, as a mid-30s male, I have no problem with most of these movies on the list, they're not all gooey and lovey-dovey, which is a big tip of the hat for everyone involved.

They grabbed this information by creating "a keyword list of 24 popular wedding movies and referenced Google Trends search data from the last five years to determine which one was looked up the most in each state and overall."

Taking a look at the list, our noisy neighbors to the south in Colorado picked Monster-In-Law, Nebraska loves 27 Dresses, and Montana can't break away from Julia Roberts with Runaway Bride. While all of these films are great in their own way, Wyoming actually has probably the best favorite wedding movie. We are huge Adam Sandler fans and love The Wedding Singer. I'll take it!

In general, I feel like we have better tastes than other states, so this just adds to the long list of things that we know are better. I mean, Adam Sandler and Drew Berrymore, without her having amnesia(50 First Dates if you don't get the reference) is a beautiful thing.

What do you think? Is this your favorite wedding movie?

