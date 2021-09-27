I've been to plenty of weddings in my time and never before have I seen something quite as extravagant as the one I was at this past weekend which was not that far of a drive from Cheyenne. If you're looking to really go all out for your wedding, you can't go wrong with this particular setting.

The spot is the Spruce Mountain Ranch in Lakespur, CO, which is just about a little over a two-hour drive south of Cheyenne. The venue and scenery were unlike anything I've ever seen for a wedding. Let's take a look at what Spruce Mountain Ranch has to offer.

The Spruce Mountain Ranch

And there it is. Spruce Mountain Ranch is about as exquisite as any wedding venue I've been at so if you're looking to impress your will-be spouse and wedding guests, this is where to do it!

