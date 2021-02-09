Cheyenne and Casper Both on List of ‘Best Places to Get Married’

Love is in the air this week with Valentine's Day approaching...Or maybe it's not, I don't know, it seemed like the correct cliched phrase to use to start this off with, given that Valentine's Day is this weekend. Regardless, Cheyenne and Casper both showed up on a list of the 'Best Places to Get Married'.

With a light at the end of the tunnel for the ongoing pandemic, seeing as how vaccines are being distributed and such, perhaps more and more people will soon be traveling to their ideal destinations to have the weddings they've always wanted. On a list showing the top 182 cities in the nation that were labeled as the 'Best Places to Get Married', both Cheyenne and Casper were ranked at 78th and 132nd, respectively. Not a bad showing.

WalletHub determined the rankings using several different metrics of wedding-friendliness, such as wedding costs, wedding vendors, event spaces per capita, and safety. Cheyenne ranked 65th in terms of wedding costs. From someone who has never had to pay for a wedding, that seems like a reasonable ranking in comparison to everyone else. Denver, CO, (which finished one behind Cheyenne on the list at 79th overall) was ranked 122nd for wedding cost to give you a gauge on that category.

Casper ranked at 88th in cost. So based on those rankings, wedding costs in Wyoming seem relatively lower than most cities on the list.

The top three best cities for weddings were Austin, TX, Fayetteville, NC, and Orlando, FL taking the top spot. Are people just going to Disney World to get married or something?

The places finishing at the bottom of the list were pretty much all in the northeast. It seems nobody wants to get married in Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, or any of those states there. They didn't rank well at all. You can see exactly where they did on the map below.

But look at Cheyenne and Casper making their mark on the 'Best Cities for Weddings' list. Not too shabby. Well played. We'll take it.