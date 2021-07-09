Cheyenne Animal Shelter Announces New Hours

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. daily, according to a news release. That will change on July 18, when the shelter will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, according to the release.

The shelter closed a few weeks ago due to COVID-19.

According to the release, people can reclaim animals during regular business hours. People can adopt or surrender animals by appointment. Adoption applications are available on the shelter website.

Get our free mobile app

Printed applications are available at the shelter at 800 Southwest Drive. Once an application is approved, the adopter will receive an email with a link to schedule an appointment to visit with their new family member. The release goes on to say:

''Public kennel walk-throughs are 3:00-5:30 p.m. Sue Castaneda, the Shelter's CEO, says these modified hours serve a two-fold purpose. "Like all other businesses in the area, the Shelter struggles with finding enough staff to both care for the animals and to serve the public," Castaneda said. "As well, we have found that limited walk-through hours help eliminate some of the stress on the animals caused by strangers walking by their kennels too much."

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is a 501 ( c ) 3 non-profit organization that has served the community for the past 51 years. The City of Cheyenne and Laramie County contract with the Shelter to to provide animal control and sheltering services to nearly 6,000 animals each year.''