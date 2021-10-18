Cheyenne Animal Shelter to Host 3rd Annual ‘Dogtoberfest’ Saturday

This Saturday, October 23rd, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter will be hosting the 3rd annual 'Dogtoberfest' in downtown Cheyenne. The event will take place out in front of Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, located at 1509 Pioneer Avenue from 1 to 4 p.m.

'Dogtoberfest' will be sponsored by the Wags and Menace Makes a Difference Foundation. At about 1:30 p.m. is when the 'wiener races' will begin, featuring the dachshunds, also called the 'Running of the Wieners'. Wiener mixes will also be allowed to run. There will be a 'Mutt Round' as well for non-wiener dogs, but there are only five spots available so register as soon as possible for the event. Registration for all dogs is $25 each.

According to the event page on Facebook, 'Dogtoberfest' promises to have lots of beer and food trucks. There will also be a costume contests for both dogs and humans.

As per usual, Freedom's Edge is looking to have a special brew made for the occasion so be sure to arrive early on so they have plenty of the new brew on hand. And of course, given Freedom's Edge reputation for having such high quality brews, you don't want to miss what they might come up with for this particular event!

You can check-in for the event as early as noon this coming Saturday so be prepared to enjoy the races with a cold one or a few cold ones, but of course, drink responsibly! We hope to see you at Dogtoberfest this coming Saturday in front of Freedom's Edge Brewing Company with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

