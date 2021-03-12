Leprechaun Leap Pub Crawl is Set for Downtown Cheyenne

Downtown Cheyenne Presents: Leprechaun Leap Pub Crawl on Saturday, March 20th. Wristbands for the event are available from Freedom's Edge Brewing's website.

The event kicks will kick off at 3 p.m. on March 20th, that's the weekend after St. Patrick's Day, which will be here before you know it. It all starts at Freedom's Edge in Cheyenne where you check-in and pick up your armband.

Here's how Downtown Cheyenne describes the event:

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and we couldn't celebrate without a good ol' fashioned pub crawl! Join us on Saturday, March 20th beginning at 3pm for the Leprechaun Leap Pub Crawl highlighting several of our downtown establishments! Due to the overwhelming response of preview pub crawl events combined with the overall value of the drink specials the participating businesses have generously donated to the cause, there is an incredibly limited number of wristbands available for purchase. Wristband pricing is as follows: 1 for $30 or 2 for $50 in advance (purchased on or before 3/19)1 for $40 or 2 for $70 day of event (3/20) Wristbands can be purchased through Freedom's Edge Brewing's website at freedomsedgebrewing.com/#events under "Event Tickets!" The day of the event, check in for the Pub Crawl at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company (at 1509 Pioneer Avenue) and pick up your wristband while you enjoy your first free drink! Special thanks to all of our participating locations for their generous drink special donations to the Pub Crawl - all money raised from wristband sales will go toward this year's Summertime in the Streets event benefiting local businesses! From green jello shots to free beers, take advantage of the numerous specials offered through this pub crawl while supporting a good cause! Cheers! Stay tuned for the full list of all of the participating locations and their specials!