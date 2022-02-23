Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s Fur Ball Returns In April

Cheyenne Animal Shelter's Fur Ball is back and better than ever! Table reservations and sponsorships are available now. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and they always find a fun way to theme the party. This year, get ready for Jurassic Bark! Love the name.

The fun is set for April 23rd at Little America. You know this is the type of event you want to check out, and you can register your table or sponsorship here. Here's what the Cheyenne Animal Shelter had to say on their website about the event.

Welcome to “Jurassic Bark!” The Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s 18th Annual Fur Ball! On the evening of April 23, 2022, we invite you to join us at Little America and enjoy a “dino-mite” evening of fun and fundraising to help the animals at the shelter.

A fun part about this event is it includes live and silent auctions that you can bid on or try and outbid your friends and perfect strangers on. How much fun is that? If you're interested in donating an item to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for an auction item, you can find a contact here.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter does so much for homeless and lost pets year-round that this is the perfect time to show our appreciation for all the hard work they do. I've been on a humane society board before and I can tell you from experience, what they do isn't easy, so helping them in any way that you can is a huge help for the organization and all those animals.

