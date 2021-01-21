Newly Renovated Cheyenne Aquatic Center to Reopen Monday

After closing in mid-October for a main pool shell replacement project, the Cheyenne Aquatic Center will reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 25, the city announced Thursday.

To celebrate, a free rec swim will be held Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

Because COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, anyone wishing to swim will need to make a reservation.

Reservations can be made online at https://cheyennerec.org/cheyenne-aquatics-division/ or by calling the Cheyenne Aquatic Center at (307) 637-6455.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app