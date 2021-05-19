Old Man Winter will do his best to hang out in Cheyenne as long as possible each spring. But eventually, the weather warms and summer on the high plains kicks into full gear. The classic way to beat the heat is to get wet.

In Cheyenne, Wyoming we have two public swimming pools, and two public splash pads.

Where are Cheyenne's Pools?

In Lions Park, is the Cheyenne Aquatic Center (931 Martin Esquibel Street). It is open year-round, check the website for the current hours of operation.

For outdoor swimming, Johnson Pool (303 East 8th Street) next to Lincoln Park is the place to be. The pool opens for the season in June.

Where are Cheyenne's Splash Pads?

The new free Splash Pad at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza in downtown Cheyenne is scheduled to open on Memorial Day and close Labor Day.

The Cheyenne Aquatic Center Spray Park (931 Martin Esquibel Street), located right behind the Cheyenne Aquatic Center open in the summer.

How Much Do Cheyenne's Pools and Splash Pads Cost (Recreational Swim)?

Cheyenne Aquatic Center -

Under 4: Free

Ages 5 – 59: $5

Ages 60+: $4.50

Master: $4.50

Military: $4.50

Johnson Pool -

Under 7: $1.25

Ages 8 – 17: $3

Ages 18 – 59: $3.50

Ages 60+: $3

Cheyenne Aquatic Center Spray Park -

8 Years and Under: $1.25

9 Years & Over: $2.25

Downtown Splash Pad -

FREE

When Are Cheyenne's Pools and Splash Pads Open?

Cheyenne Aquatic Center - Open year-round, check the website for the current hours of operation.

Johnson Pool - Opening in June, check the website for the hours of operation.

Cheyenne Aquatic Center Spray Park - Check the website for the current hours of operation.

Downtown Splash Pad - Open to the public from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM from Memorial Day to Labor Day, weather permitting (more rules and info).

