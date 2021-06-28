Cheyenne Aquatic Center, Johnson Pool Closed Due To COVID

The Cheyenne Aquatic Center at 931 Martin Esquibel Drive and the Johnson Pool at 303 East 8th Street will be closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure.

The City of Cheyenne issued the following release on Sunday evening:

''The Cheyenne Aquatic Center (931 Martin Esquibel Dr.) and the Johnson Pool (303 E. 8th St.) will close effective immediately due to COVID-19 exposure. The closures will last approximately two weeks at each location to protect the safety and wellbeing of the community. The City will provide an update when both the Aquatic Center and Johnson Pool reopen to the public''

The closures of the Aquatic Center and Johnson Pool are the latest in a series of COVID-19 related closures in the Cheyenne area over the past month.

The Cheyenne Family YMCA was closed for about a week earlier this month but has since re-opened.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter also closed due to COVID a few weeks ago. According to its website, the shelter remained closed as of today [June 28].