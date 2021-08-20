Cheyenne-Area Animal Control To Transfer To Police, Sheriff

The Animal Control Officer functions currently performed by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter [CAS] will transfer to the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 1, according to a CAS news release.

Cheyenne residents who need an animal control officer should call the Cheyenne Police Department non-emergency number at 637-6524. People who live in Laramie County outside the city of Cheyenne should call the sheriff's office at 633-4700. People should not call 911 for animal control services unless it is a life-threatening emergency.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter will continue to offer sheltering services for impounded and stray animals while the parties continue to try to hammer out an agreement on funding. The animal shelter has handled animal control duties in Laramie County since the early 1980s but has asked for more money from the city and county so it can pay its bills.

Mayor Patrick Collins, in his "Mayoral Minute" column last week, wrote the following

"The City and County understand and want to help, but the stark reality of our budget situation makes the numbers hard for us to meet," Collins said in his Mayor's Minute column.

The CAS is asking for a million dollars more annually in the budget we will pass in two years," Collins added. "Frankly we don’t think we will have the dollars.''

