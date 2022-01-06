Cat Rescued After Frigid Night in Cheyenne Swamp Cooler

A fortunate feline is free again after spending a frigid night stuck in a swamp cooler in Cheyenne.

City spokesman Michael Skinner says Animal Control received a call about the cat around 2 p.m. Thursday.

"The reporting party stated they had heard meowing all night but couldn't locate the cat until this morning," Skinner said in a press release.

"When Animal Control officers and backup arrived on scene, they were able to remove the fan and release the cat," Skinner added. "Luckily, the cat was safe and unharmed."

With temperatures dropping into the negatives, Animal Control is reminding pet owners to ensure their furry friends have safe and adequate shelter.

Those who see a pet left out in the cold can report it by calling Animal Control at (307) 637-6206.

