Cheyenne Launches New Animal Control Webpage

The City of Cheyenne has launched a new Animal Control webpage, according to a news release from the city.

According to the release the page includes such things as hours of operation, contact information, a staff directory, and other information. It also includes animal control ordinances for the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County as well as relevant statutes for the state of Wyoming.

A link to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Lost and Found page is also available.

The City of Cheyenne took over animal control in September 2021 after the city and the animal shelter could not reach an agreement on the shelter continuing to handle those duties, as had been the case for many years.

The release quotes Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins as saying:

“The people of Cheyenne and Laramie County have a special place in their heart for animals. Our Animal Control staff carries out their mission to protect both animals and citizens each and every day,” said Mayor Patrick Collins. “My thanks to our dedicated animal control staff and to Compliance Director, Eric Fountain, for bringing all the pieces together for this newly created division.”

Hot Air Balloon Threads Wind River Canyon Wyoming